Spectacular Cultural Heritage: The Commencement of Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra

The Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra, one of Odisha's grandest cultural spectacles, has begun with heightened security measures in place. The festival kicked off in the early hours of Friday, continuing until April 28.

The event initiated as per tradition with the symbolic arrival of the presiding deity, Maa Budhi Thakurani, at her ancestral home on Desbehera Street. P Durga Prasad Desibehera, known ceremonially as the deity's father, led a dignitary procession to invite the deity from the Thakurani temple on Thursday.

Amid strong security arrangements, with over 300 police officers deployed and a dedicated control room set up, the festival aims to maintain public order and cleanliness. City officials have engaged 80 sanitary workers to accommodate the large influx of visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)