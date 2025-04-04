Debate Intensifies as AIMIM and Congress Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Supreme Court
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Mohammad Jawed have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Alleging it dilutes Waqf protections and discriminates against Muslims, the bill awaits the President's assent after passing in both parliament houses amid heated debates.
- Country:
- India
As debates over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 escalate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. He contends that the bill, passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, compromises legal protections for Waqfs to favor certain groups unfairly.
The parliamentary move is also being contested by Congress leader Mohammad Jawed, who claims the amendments constitute discrimination against Muslims by retaining protections for other religions. This could potentially breach Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which prohibit religious discrimination.
Passed amid fervent discussions, the bill, if enacted, will revise the Waqf Act of 1995 to enhance administrative efficiency. Although it aims to improve technology use in managing waqf records, it faces strong opposition for allegedly undermining community governance and ignoring years of progress in Waqf management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
