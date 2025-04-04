Left Menu

Debate Intensifies as AIMIM and Congress Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Supreme Court

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Mohammad Jawed have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Alleging it dilutes Waqf protections and discriminates against Muslims, the bill awaits the President's assent after passing in both parliament houses amid heated debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:30 IST
Debate Intensifies as AIMIM and Congress Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As debates over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 escalate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. He contends that the bill, passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, compromises legal protections for Waqfs to favor certain groups unfairly.

The parliamentary move is also being contested by Congress leader Mohammad Jawed, who claims the amendments constitute discrimination against Muslims by retaining protections for other religions. This could potentially breach Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which prohibit religious discrimination.

Passed amid fervent discussions, the bill, if enacted, will revise the Waqf Act of 1995 to enhance administrative efficiency. Although it aims to improve technology use in managing waqf records, it faces strong opposition for allegedly undermining community governance and ignoring years of progress in Waqf management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025