Uttar Pradesh Minister Backs Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Protests

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari, emphasized the urgent need for the Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as a decisive step to halt alleged land encroachment. Minister Ansari accused some of exploiting waqf land for personal gain and highlighted the necessity of thorough audits of waqf properties.

Following a fervent debate, Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf Bill, which had previously received Lok Sabha's consent. Despite sharp opposition from bodies like the Muslim Personal Law Board, Ansari assured that the Bill would soon become law, curtailing land misappropriation and benefiting the broader Muslim community. He stated, 'This Bill was needed. Individuals misusing waqf lands for their own purposes will be stopped,' during an interview with ANI.

Contrarily, Congress MP Imran Masood tied the Waqf Amendment Bill to broader constitutional rights, declaring an intent to petition the Supreme Court. 'This battle extends beyond the Muslim community to protect constitutional equality and religious freedom,' Masood stated. This development comes as Parliament's Budget Session concludes, witnessing the passage of 16 bills, including this significant Waqf legislation. The Bill, evolving from recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, aims to amend the 1995 Act, introducing better management, registration processes, and heightened technology use in waqf oversight.

