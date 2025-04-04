Tragic Loss: Indian-Origin Priest Fatally Shot in Kansas

In a heartbreaking incident, Father Arul Carasala, an Indian-origin Catholic priest, was shot and killed at his parish rectory in Seneca, Kansas, on Thursday. The suspect, an Oklahoma man, has been arrested, although the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Responding officers discovered Carasala, 57, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The tragic news was confirmed by Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a beloved priest and community leader.

The assailant, identified as Gary Hermesch, 66, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being held at the Nemaha County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. The community of Seneca, a small city where Carasala had been a devoted pastor since 2011, is in shock and mourning the loss.

