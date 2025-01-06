Left Menu

Shimla's New Lift: A Smart Leap for Tourists and Locals

Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a new lift connecting Middle Bazaar to Mall Road, part of the Shimla Smart City Mission. This lift aims to benefit tourists and locals alike, enhancing business activity. Future plans include a ropeway and mini mall under Chief Minister Sukhu's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a newly constructed lift connecting Middle Bazaar with the bustling Mall Road. This development, realized under the Shimla Smart City Mission, was completed at the cost of Rs 1.77 crores.

Managed by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) for the next five years, the lift is expected to significantly benefit tourists and senior citizens, while bolstering local business activities.

In his remarks, Minister Singh highlighted ongoing explorations to link Cart Road with various bypass roads to ensure traffic fluidity. Future infrastructure plans include organizing electrical ducts and cables, and constructing a new ropeway, slated to be operational in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

