Shimla's New Lift: A Smart Leap for Tourists and Locals

On Monday, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a newly constructed lift connecting Middle Bazaar with the bustling Mall Road. This development, realized under the Shimla Smart City Mission, was completed at the cost of Rs 1.77 crores.

Managed by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) for the next five years, the lift is expected to significantly benefit tourists and senior citizens, while bolstering local business activities.

In his remarks, Minister Singh highlighted ongoing explorations to link Cart Road with various bypass roads to ensure traffic fluidity. Future infrastructure plans include organizing electrical ducts and cables, and constructing a new ropeway, slated to be operational in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)