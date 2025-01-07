Left Menu

Devastating Quake Strikes Near Tibet's Sacred Gates: Lives Lost and Regions Shaken

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Himalayas near Tibet's sacred city, causing significant damage and claiming at least nine lives. Neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and India also felt tremors, with reports of structural damage and ongoing aftershocks complicating recovery efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude quake shook the northern Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, claiming at least nine lives and shaking structures in Nepal, Bhutan, and India.

The earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located in Tingri—a known gateway to the Everest region, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The depth of the quake was registered at 10 kilometers. CCTV, China's national television broadcaster, confirmed the casualties.

The quake was felt by nearly 800,000 people in the region, managed by Shigatse, home to the Panchen Lama, a key Tibetan Buddhist figure. Numerous aftershocks, reaching up to magnitude 4.4, rocked villages in Tingri. Damage included crumbled shop fronts in Lhatse, captured in videos on social media. Officials have been coordinating with nearby towns to evaluate the damage and assess further casualties. Other regions, including Kathmandu in Nepal and Thimphu in Bhutan, reported feeling the tremors, though no severe damage or casualties have yet been officially noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

