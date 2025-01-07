Himalayan Earthquake Strikes: Deaths Reported Across Borders

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas, near a revered Tibetan city, leading to the tragic loss of at least 32 lives in Tibet, according to Chinese officials. The tremor reverberated through Nepal, Bhutan, and India, shaking structures and causing panic across the regions.

The country's earthquake center located the epicenter in Tingri, a rural area in China known as the entryway to the Everest region, at a depth of just 10 kilometers. This seismic event also prompted dozens of aftershocks, some reaching magnitudes of up to 4.4, affecting over 800,000 people in the Shigatse region of Tibet.

Visual evidence from Lhatse depicted storefronts reduced to rubble. The quake's ripple effects were felt as far as Kathmandu and northern India, although officials in those regions reported no significant damages. The earthquake's devastation serves as a stark reminder of the seismic risks in areas where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

(With inputs from agencies.)