Biden's Monumental Legacy: New National Monuments in California

In a historic move solidifying President Joe Biden's legacy in environmental conservation, two new national monuments have been established in California. The Chuckwalla National Monument and the Sattitla Highlands National Monument mark significant additions to preserved U.S. lands.

Biden's efforts align with his administration's broader goal of conserving 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. These monuments not only protect cultural and historical sites but also aim to foster balances between conservation and energy development, a dual priority for the president.

While the Chuckwalla area will serve as a habitat for numerous species and a site for clean energy projects, the Sattitla Highlands will safeguard areas sacred to the Pit River and Modoc tribes. This action represents a critical step in preserving tribal cultural heritage and natural ecosystems for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)