Biden's Monumental Legacy: New National Monuments in California

President Joe Biden announces the creation of two new national monuments in California, reinforcing his conservation legacy by protecting lands and waters. Chuckwalla in the southern desert and Sattitla Highlands near the north will preserve cultural sites, wildlife, and enable clean energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:32 IST
In a historic move solidifying President Joe Biden's legacy in environmental conservation, two new national monuments have been established in California. The Chuckwalla National Monument and the Sattitla Highlands National Monument mark significant additions to preserved U.S. lands.

Biden's efforts align with his administration's broader goal of conserving 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. These monuments not only protect cultural and historical sites but also aim to foster balances between conservation and energy development, a dual priority for the president.

While the Chuckwalla area will serve as a habitat for numerous species and a site for clean energy projects, the Sattitla Highlands will safeguard areas sacred to the Pit River and Modoc tribes. This action represents a critical step in preserving tribal cultural heritage and natural ecosystems for future generations.

