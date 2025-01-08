Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Poised for Expansion: Narela Awaits Connectivity

The Centre has directed the Delhi Metro to devise a detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Yellow Line to Narela, according to the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has remained tight-lipped on the subject, Gupta revealed that he previously communicated with the Prime Minister regarding this development.

The extension aims to connect areas like Siraspur, Kheda, Alipur, and Narela, significantly enhancing the transport infrastructure for millions of residents currently lacking metro connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)