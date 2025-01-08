Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Poised for Expansion: Narela Awaits Connectivity

The Delhi Metro Yellow Line is set for an extension to Narela following instructions from the Centre, as disclosed by Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta. The expansion aims to connect underserved communities while alleviating traffic congestion. Detailed plans have been requested, marking a significant step in urban transport development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:55 IST
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Poised for Expansion: Narela Awaits Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has directed the Delhi Metro to devise a detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Yellow Line to Narela, according to the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has remained tight-lipped on the subject, Gupta revealed that he previously communicated with the Prime Minister regarding this development.

The extension aims to connect areas like Siraspur, Kheda, Alipur, and Narela, significantly enhancing the transport infrastructure for millions of residents currently lacking metro connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025