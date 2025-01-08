Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Poised for Expansion: Narela Awaits Connectivity
The Delhi Metro Yellow Line is set for an extension to Narela following instructions from the Centre, as disclosed by Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta. The expansion aims to connect underserved communities while alleviating traffic congestion. Detailed plans have been requested, marking a significant step in urban transport development.
The Centre has directed the Delhi Metro to devise a detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Yellow Line to Narela, according to the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.
While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has remained tight-lipped on the subject, Gupta revealed that he previously communicated with the Prime Minister regarding this development.
The extension aims to connect areas like Siraspur, Kheda, Alipur, and Narela, significantly enhancing the transport infrastructure for millions of residents currently lacking metro connectivity.
