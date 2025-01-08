Delhi's Weather: From Chilled Mornings to Sunny Afternoons
Delhi experienced a sunny afternoon with a temperature peak of 21.5°C, above the norm, following cold, foggy mornings with zero visibility and minimum temperatures plunging to 7.4°C. Air quality worsened from 'poor' to 'very poor'.
On Wednesday, Delhi transitioned from cold, foggy mornings to sunny afternoons as temperatures climbed to 21.5 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average.
The morning's minimum temperature saw a steep decline to 7.4 degrees Celsius, accentuating the cold start.
Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated, moving from a 'poor' AQI of 287 at dawn to 'very poor' at 334 by 9 am, indicating a decline in breathable conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
