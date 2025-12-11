Uttar Pradesh on Alert: Dense Fog Looms as Temperatures Begin to Rise
The Uttar Pradesh Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog alert for the terai belt, anticipating improved night temperatures in the coming days. Despite warmer night forecasts, dense fog is expected to persist due to atmospheric conditions, particularly affecting zero visibility in cities like Bareilly and Gorakhpur.
The Uttar Pradesh Meteorological Department issued a warning for dense fog across the state's terai belt over the coming three days, even as minimum temperatures are predicted to gradually rise.
Officials pointed out that the recent dip in temperatures, caused by northwesterly wind impacts following western disturbances, is expected to cease, leading to milder nights from Thursday onward.
Despite an anticipated temperature rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius starting Friday, attributable to a new western disturbance and easterly winds, dense fog will continue, especially in terai districts. The bulletin noted ongoing atmospheric stability will sustain foggy conditions in the terai region and light to moderate fog across other parts in the early morning.
