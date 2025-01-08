Inferno in Los Angeles: Winds Drive Destructive Wildfires

In an onslaught fueled by strong winds, wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area, prompting large-scale evacuations. Wildfires erupted across upscale regions, including the Pacific Palisades, home to many celebrities, leading to severe destruction.

As emergency responders worked tirelessly to implement evacuation orders, residents faced gridlocked roads, abandoning vehicles in a bid to escape. The ongoing blaze had left skies over Los Angeles blood-red with a thick layer of smoke blanketing the city.

Firefighters faced formidable challenges as at least three major blazes burned unchecked. Despite no reported fatalities, countless structures were destroyed. The state of emergency declared by Governor Newsom underscores the severity, as officials strive to counterattack the spreading inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)