Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack Claims Lives in Dehradun

An elephant attack near Jolly Grant in Dehradun resulted in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife. Locals reported the attack to the State Disaster Response Force, but they arrived too late. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Panwar and Sushila.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when an elephant killed an elderly couple near Jolly Grant in Dehradun district. The victims were a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife.

Locals swiftly alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the scene, but unfortunately, the rescue team arrived after the couple had succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities identified the deceased as Rajendra Panwar and his wife Sushila. Following the attack, the bodies were transported through the forest to the main road and handed over to the police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

