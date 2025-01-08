Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack Claims Lives in Dehradun

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when an elephant killed an elderly couple near Jolly Grant in Dehradun district. The victims were a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife.

Locals swiftly alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the scene, but unfortunately, the rescue team arrived after the couple had succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities identified the deceased as Rajendra Panwar and his wife Sushila. Following the attack, the bodies were transported through the forest to the main road and handed over to the police for further investigation.

