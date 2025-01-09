Left Menu

150 Years of India's Weather Heritage: The IMD Celebration

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) celebrates its 150th anniversary, inviting officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other neighboring nations. Festivities will include a special Rs 150 commemorative coin, marathons, and the IMD's first Republic Day parade tableau, showcasing its rich history and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:13 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is commemorating its 150th anniversary by inviting officials from countries that were part of undivided India, including Pakistan. This marks an illustrious legacy dating back to 1875, reflecting significant scientific progress in weather forecasting and communication.

Countries like Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal also received invitations, with attendees from the Middle East and Southwest Asia expected. Pakistan has confirmed its participation, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting Bangladesh's response.

The Ministry of Finance has sanctioned a Rs 150 commemorative coin as part of the celebrations, which promise to be vibrant with various events from marathons to exhibitions. Notably, the IMD will present its first-ever tableau at the Republic Day parade, marking a century and a half of advances from its early days post-Calcutta cyclone crisis to becoming pioneers in weather technology globally.

