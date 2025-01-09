Weak La Nina Emerges, Minimal Weather Impact Expected

The anticipated La Nina phenomenon has made its arrival, though meteorologists caution that its effects may not be as severe as typically expected. This cooling trend of Pacific Ocean waters, while noticeable, is weaker and might not match the usual intensity of weather disruptions globally.

La Nina, known as the counterpart to El Nino, involves a periodic increase in unusually cold water in central equatorial Pacific areas, which can alter weather patterns around the globe. Its effects are usually significant, yet this event is expected to be milder.

The recent end of the last El Nino in June left experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) anticipating La Nina's onset. The delay in La Nina's emergence is likely linked to the overall warming of the world's oceans in recent years, as explained by Michelle L'Heureux from NOAA's El Nino team.

(With inputs from agencies.)