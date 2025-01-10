Nagpur Zoo Halts Chicken Feed Amid Avian Flu Concerns

Nagpur's Maharajbagh Zoo has paused chicken meals for its animals following the deaths of three tigers and a leopard at a local wildlife rescue center due to avian influenza, authorities revealed.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik noted that the big cats might have contracted the virus from poultry. Final confirmation is awaited from laboratory tests, he added. In light of the situation, the wildlife rescue center has been temporarily shut down, and strict food inspections have been mandated at Maharajbagh and similar facilities.

Zoo Chief Health Officer Sunil Baviskar assured that measures like halting chicken feed, regular sanitation, and disinfection are in place. Samples from the affected animals verified presence of the H5N1 strain, leading to enhanced safety protocols across other zoos, as per union guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)