Hyderabad's Ambitious Leap: The New Global Manufacturing Hub

Hyderabad is being groomed to emerge as a global manufacturing hub as the Telangana government embarks on a transformative venture to position it as the 'China plus alternative,' according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

At a CII National Council meeting, the Chief Minister announced plans for 'Future City,' poised to rival global metropolises such as New York and London. This visionary project aims to specialize in the service sector and is committed to being a pollution-free net zero city.

In infrastructure improvements, the government is constructing a 360-km Regional Ring Road and railway network, while reimagining Hyderabad's transportation with 3,200 new EV buses. Furthermore, efforts are underway to rejuvenate the 55-km Musi river, crafting an advanced ecosystem with an unrivaled ease of doing business globally.

