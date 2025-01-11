Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Mishap Claims Lives

A centring frame collapsed at an under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, claiming the lives of two workers and injuring six others. The incident occurred on an 8th-floor slab in Vishal Nagar. Rescue operations were conducted, and a private developer announced compensation for the victims' families.

  • India

In a tragic incident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, two workers lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries when a centring frame collapsed at an under-construction building. The mishap took place on Saturday afternoon as efforts were underway to lay a slab on the building's eighth floor.

The accident occurred at a site in Vishal Nagar, located on VIP Road. According to Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle, the structure gave way around 3:30 PM, trapping several workers beneath debris composed of iron bars and construction materials.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the scene, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The fallen workers were extricated and taken to various hospitals, where emergency care was administered. A private developer has declared a compensation sum of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each deceased individual.

