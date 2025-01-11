Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Mishap Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, two workers lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries when a centring frame collapsed at an under-construction building. The mishap took place on Saturday afternoon as efforts were underway to lay a slab on the building's eighth floor.

The accident occurred at a site in Vishal Nagar, located on VIP Road. According to Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle, the structure gave way around 3:30 PM, trapping several workers beneath debris composed of iron bars and construction materials.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the scene, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The fallen workers were extricated and taken to various hospitals, where emergency care was administered. A private developer has declared a compensation sum of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each deceased individual.

