Under-Construction Building Collapse in Kannauj Traps Workers

An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, leaving several workers trapped under the debris. Emergency services are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped individuals.

The incident has raised questions regarding construction safety standards. Eyewitnesses report a sudden crumbling of the structure, and authorities are examining potential regulatory violations. Several rescue teams have been deployed, utilizing heavy machinery to clear the rubble.

The local government has promised a thorough investigation to uncover the reasons behind the collapse. Victims and their families are being offered medical and financial assistance during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)