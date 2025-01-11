Under-Construction Building Collapse in Kannauj Traps Workers
An under-construction building at Kannauj railway station collapsed, trapping several workers. Efforts are underway to rescue them. A complete investigation into the incident will be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse. Local authorities are coordinating to manage the situation and provide assistance to those affected.
- Country:
- India
An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, leaving several workers trapped under the debris. Emergency services are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped individuals.
The incident has raised questions regarding construction safety standards. Eyewitnesses report a sudden crumbling of the structure, and authorities are examining potential regulatory violations. Several rescue teams have been deployed, utilizing heavy machinery to clear the rubble.
The local government has promised a thorough investigation to uncover the reasons behind the collapse. Victims and their families are being offered medical and financial assistance during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
