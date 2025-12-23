Left Menu

Karnataka's Urgent Tiger Rescue Operation: Balancing Safety and Conservation

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered rapid action to capture and relocate a tigress and her four cubs spotted in Chamarajanagar district. The goal is to ensure public safety while protecting wildlife. Measures include using cages, drones, and increased monitoring to prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has urgently directed officials to install cages and, if necessary, tranquilise a tigress and her four cubs recently seen in Chamarajanagar district. This urgent operation aims to relocate the animals safely to prevent endangerment to both the local populace and the tigers.

The minister chaired a video conference meeting addressing the situation, highlighting the alarm among villagers due to the tigers' presence on private lands. Khandre emphasized swift yet scientific actions to ensure no human or animal harm occurs, calling for aerial surveillance and community alerts to track the big cats' movements.

Preventing another incident like the past tiger attack in Badagalapura is a priority. Khandre has prepared teams with necessary equipment, additional veterinarians, and enforced strict public safety measures, including Section 144, to avoid crowd formation at the operation site. Ongoing efforts include increased patrolling and developing a long-term plan to prevent wildlife from encroaching on human settlements.

