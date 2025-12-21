Daring Deer Escape: Rescue Operation in Abhaypur Shahgarh
A deer wandered into Abhaypur Shahgarh village and was attacked by street dogs. Villagers intervened, rescuing the injured animal. Social Forestry Ranger Sobran Lal ensured the deer received medical treatment before releasing it back into the forest. Officials urge reporting of stray wildlife for timely rescue.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a deer found itself in peril after straying from its forest habitat into the village of Abhaypur Shahgarh on Sunday, only to be attacked by street dogs. Local officials reported that the deer was seriously injured in the encounter.
The quick response of local villagers proved instrumental, as they managed to chase the dogs away and rescue the deer. Social Forestry Ranger Sobran Lal was on the scene swiftly, ensuring that the deer received necessary medical treatment before being safely released back into the wild.
Officials from the forest department are now urging villagers to report any sightings of stray wild animals, emphasizing that timely information is vital in saving such creatures from harm or injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deer
- forest
- village
- rescue
- Sobran Lal
- injured
- wildlife
- stray
- dogs
- Abhaypur Shahgarh
ALSO READ
Kitchen Inferno at Colaba Social Bar: Two Injured in South Mumbai
Operation Safe Haven: Tigress Relocated in Triumph of Wildlife Management
Tragic Wall Collapse in Bijkoli Village: Lives Lost, Others Injured
Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant-Train Collision Sparks Wildlife Concerns
Balancing Conservation and Development: India's Wildlife Protection Challenge