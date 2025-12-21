Daring Deer Escape: Rescue Operation in Abhaypur Shahgarh

In a dramatic turn of events, a deer found itself in peril after straying from its forest habitat into the village of Abhaypur Shahgarh on Sunday, only to be attacked by street dogs. Local officials reported that the deer was seriously injured in the encounter.

The quick response of local villagers proved instrumental, as they managed to chase the dogs away and rescue the deer. Social Forestry Ranger Sobran Lal was on the scene swiftly, ensuring that the deer received necessary medical treatment before being safely released back into the wild.

Officials from the forest department are now urging villagers to report any sightings of stray wild animals, emphasizing that timely information is vital in saving such creatures from harm or injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)