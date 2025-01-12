Left Menu

Raging LA Fires: A Community in Ashes and the Struggle to Rebuild

The Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles has claimed 13 lives, displaced thousands, and razed neighborhoods, with ferocious winds complicating firefighting efforts. Federal aid has been pledged, and officials are urging residents to follow evacuation orders. The economic toll could reach up to $150 billion.

Updated: 12-01-2025 05:21 IST
The Palisades wildfire continues to wreak havoc in Los Angeles, claiming 13 lives and displacing thousands. With more fatalities expected, high winds complicate firefighting efforts, decimating homes and forcing a public health emergency over the looming smoke cover. Insurers face a verge of claims reaching billions.

President Joe Biden has pledged federal support, as officials struggle with the unprecedented devastation. Areas like Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley face severe threats, while evacuation orders cover 153,000 residents. Essential services like power are partially restored, but challenges persist for the affected families.

Residents are warned that the economic cost could reach up to $150 billion. The community must brace for a long, arduous recovery. President Biden declared the situation a major disaster, as the U.S. government prepares to reimburse recovery efforts fully. Meanwhile, looting and curfew violations pose additional challenges for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

