Tracking Flamingo Flights: Odisha's Avian Adventure

The Odisha government is pioneering an initiative to track migratory flamingos at Chilika Lake by equipping two birds with solar-powered trackers. This is the first time such technology has been utilized for migration studies in the region.

These innovative trackers, armed with global positioning systems (GPS) and global system for mobile communications (GSM), promise real-time data transmission, providing valuable insights into the movements of the avian visitors.

Officials revealed that last year alone, the lake welcomed approximately 11.37 lakh migratory birds from diverse locations including Siberia and Mongolia, emphasizing the importance of understanding migratory patterns at Asia's largest brackish water lagoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)