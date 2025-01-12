Left Menu

Tracking Flamingo Flights: Odisha's Avian Adventure

In an effort to study bird migration patterns, Odisha government has attached solar-powered trackers to two flamingos at Chilika Lake. These devices, equipped with GPS and GSM, will transmit real-time location data, aiding the study of seasonal movements of these birds to the lake every winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:51 IST
Tracking Flamingo Flights: Odisha's Avian Adventure
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is pioneering an initiative to track migratory flamingos at Chilika Lake by equipping two birds with solar-powered trackers. This is the first time such technology has been utilized for migration studies in the region.

These innovative trackers, armed with global positioning systems (GPS) and global system for mobile communications (GSM), promise real-time data transmission, providing valuable insights into the movements of the avian visitors.

Officials revealed that last year alone, the lake welcomed approximately 11.37 lakh migratory birds from diverse locations including Siberia and Mongolia, emphasizing the importance of understanding migratory patterns at Asia's largest brackish water lagoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025