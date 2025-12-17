Seagull Spy? Chinese GPS Tracker Spurs Inquiry Near Karwar Naval Zone

Security agencies and forest officials launched an inquiry after a Chinese-made GPS tracking device was discovered affixed to a seagull near Karwar's coastal belt, close to a sensitive naval zone.

Authorities confirmed that initial investigations indicate the device was intended for scientific research, not espionage. The GPS unit, linked to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is believed to be used for studying the movements and behaviors of seagulls.

Despite reassurances, the tracking device's proximity to the INS Kadamba naval base has raised security concerns. Officials stressed the importance of verifying all research aspects with the responsible agency, given the area's strategic significance.

