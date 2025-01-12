Left Menu

Tragic Collision in East Delhi: SUV Crash Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident occurred in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar when an SUV crashed into a road divider and hit two cars, resulting in two deaths and one injury. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and a case has been registered with local police examining the incident.

In a tragic turn of events in East Delhi, an SUV rammed into a road divider, causing a fatal accident that resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Mayur Vihar early Sunday morning. The collision also left one person injured, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded on Noida Link road, when a Bolero SUV, reportedly traveling from Delhi towards Noida, crashed into the central verge before plowing into two vehicles in the opposite lane. One of the affected drivers, Aakash, filed a complaint that details the series of events that led to the mishap.

Among those killed were the taxi driver, Arjun Solanki, and passenger Suman Dhoopra. Dhoopra's husband sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Noida. Law enforcement officials have registered a case and are actively seeking the Bolero driver, who fled the scene.

