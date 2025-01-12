Inferno in LA: Wildfires Wreak Havoc as Death Toll Rises

In Los Angeles, the death toll from ongoing wildfires has climbed to 16, primarily due to the Palisades and Eaton fires. As firefighting crews struggle for containment, fears grow with potentially strong winds forecast, threatening iconic sites such as the Getty Museum and UCLA.

The scope of the disaster is immense, with Cal Fire reporting that fires have consumed over 62 square miles, an area surpassing the size of San Francisco. The wildfires have already destroyed more than 12,000 structures, with economic impacts potentially reaching $150 billion, according to preliminary estimates by AccuWeather.

Response efforts include thousands of personnel from ten states and newly arrived reinforcements from Mexico. Meanwhile, local leadership under scrutiny faces tough questions about insufficient water supply and resources, as residents affected by the flames search for assistance amid criticism and allegations of mismanagement.

