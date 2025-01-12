Raging Wildfires in Los Angeles: A Crisis Unfolding

Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling against fierce wildfires that have claimed 16 lives, with the situation expected to worsen as forecasts predict strong winds this week.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, with meteorologist Rich Thompson stating fire conditions remain critical. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blazes.

More than 62 square miles have been devoured by flames, leading to evacuation orders for 150,000 people. With economic losses reaching upwards of USD 150 billion, the disaster could become the costliest natural event in US history.

