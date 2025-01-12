Raging Wildfires in Los Angeles: A Crisis Unfolding
Wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed 16 lives, with fierce winds and dry conditions exacerbating the disaster. Authorities are bracing for more challenges as evacuation orders remain for thousands, while firefighters battle relentless flames. The economic ramifications could make this the costliest natural disaster in US history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling against fierce wildfires that have claimed 16 lives, with the situation expected to worsen as forecasts predict strong winds this week.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, with meteorologist Rich Thompson stating fire conditions remain critical. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blazes.
More than 62 square miles have been devoured by flames, leading to evacuation orders for 150,000 people. With economic losses reaching upwards of USD 150 billion, the disaster could become the costliest natural event in US history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno Strikes Navi Mumbai Hotel: Firefighters Battle Blazes
Blaze Erupts at Jalgaon Car Showroom, Firefighters Battle Flames
Firefighters Swiftly Contain Mumbai Hotel Blaze
Mexican Firefighters Join Forces in California's Wildfire Battle
Firefighters Turn Arsonists: Jaipur's Shocking Fire Station Scandal