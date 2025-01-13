Left Menu

Inferno On The Edge: Los Angeles Battles Relentless Wildfires

Los Angeles firefighters continue to battle two major wildfires that have claimed at least 14 lives, damaged or destroyed thousands of structures, and forced 100,000 residents to evacuate. As winds are expected to intensify, officials warn about potential additional evacuations and anticipate the destruction reaching unprecedented levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 05:41 IST
Inferno On The Edge: Los Angeles Battles Relentless Wildfires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Los Angeles are working tirelessly to control two relentless wildfires, with the blazes claiming the lives of at least 14 individuals and decimating thousands of structures. This natural disaster has forced the evacuation of 100,000 people amid warnings of worsening conditions.

Efforts to contain the fires have seen aerial units dropping water and retardants, while ground crews battle on foot against the pathways of destruction targeting affluent and populous neighborhoods. These challenges are exacerbated by the forecasted return of Santa Ana winds, threatening renewed havoc across the region.

Governor Gavin Newsom has described the situation as potentially the most catastrophic natural disaster in U.S. history, anticipating an increase in fatalities. Damage assessments project economic costs up to $150 billion, prompting emergency actions and a federal response to aid recovery and relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025