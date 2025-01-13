Inauguration of Sonamarg Tunnel Bolsters Kashmir's Tourism

Under the shadow of sub-zero temperatures, thousands gathered in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, for the unveiling of the Z-Morh tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project aims to facilitate all-weather connectivity to the Sonamarg hill resort, promising a boost to the tourism sector. Among those present were Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, marking Modi's first visit to the region following the installment of Abdullah's government last year.

Started in May 2015 but delayed due to financial issues, the tunnel project was reassigned to APCO Infratech and is now complete, offering a vital connection to the Ladakh region while bypassing landslide-prone areas, enhancing local tourism potential.

