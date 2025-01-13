Left Menu

Inauguration of Sonamarg Tunnel Bolsters Kashmir's Tourism

The Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an event eagerly attended by thousands. The project, initially starting in 2015, faced financial delays and was recently completed, heralding a new era for the local tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:39 IST
Inauguration of Sonamarg Tunnel Bolsters Kashmir's Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Under the shadow of sub-zero temperatures, thousands gathered in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, for the unveiling of the Z-Morh tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project aims to facilitate all-weather connectivity to the Sonamarg hill resort, promising a boost to the tourism sector. Among those present were Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, marking Modi's first visit to the region following the installment of Abdullah's government last year.

Started in May 2015 but delayed due to financial issues, the tunnel project was reassigned to APCO Infratech and is now complete, offering a vital connection to the Ladakh region while bypassing landslide-prone areas, enhancing local tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025