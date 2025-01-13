Megaquake Advisory Sparks Concern: Japan Battles Another Earthquake

In a dramatic start to the week, southern Japan was jolted by a powerful earthquake, registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in the Kyushu region. This event followed the country's first megaquake advisory issued last year, raising concerns about potential seismic activity in the Nankai Trough.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the quake's magnitude while investigating possible connections to the Nankai Trough, a notorious source of massive tremors. The Trough's subduction zone, where the Philippine Sea Plate dives under the Eurasian Plate, has historically triggered devastating earthquakes over the centuries.

In response to the recent seismic activity, tsunami advisories were promptly issued for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, with waves of up to one meter predicted. Fortunately, there were no safety concerns reported at nearby nuclear power plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)