Firestorm Fury: Brace for LA's Blazing Winds

Powerful winds are expected to fan new wildfires in the Los Angeles area, threatening recent containment efforts. At least 24 people have perished in blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes. A red flag warning signals extreme fire danger across eight California counties through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has warned residents in certain areas, including the valleys and mountains of LA and Ventura counties, of a "particularly dangerous situation." Authorities urge people to stay vigilant, ready to evacuate, and avoid potential fire hazards as hurricane-force winds are predicted to return.

A lawsuit claims Southern California Edison's equipment may have ignited the Eaton Fire. Meanwhile, fire agencies are investigating. Despite some containment progress, officials caution potential evacuations and emphasize preparedness as strong winds might spread existing fires further.

(With inputs from agencies.)