Bird Census at Jodhpur Jhal: Counting Wings to Conserve

In an effort to understand and conserve avian life, a detailed bird census was conducted at Jodhpur Jhal, a significant wetland along the Mathura-Agra border. The initiative recorded 1,335 birds spanning 62 species, with special attention to nine endangered ones, officials reported.

This census, named 'Waterbird Census 2025', was organized by Wetlands International in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the Forest Department, and the Biodiversity Research and Development Society. It was overseen by Neeraj Srivastava, with field leadership from KP Singh and a dedicated team of 13 experts.

The survey identified an impressive diversity within the wetland, noting 29 migratory and 33 resident bird species. Significant sightings included the Sarus crane and black-necked stork, and efforts to expand the habitat have been praised for enhancing bird arrivals, a testament to the ongoing conservation and monitoring work in the region.

