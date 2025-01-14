Left Menu

Bird Census at Jodhpur Jhal: Counting Wings to Conserve

A bird census at Jodhpur Jhal wetland recorded 1,335 birds from 62 species, including nine endangered ones. Conducted by Wetlands International and local bodies, the census noted 29 migratory and 33 resident species, highlighting conservation efforts and an expanded habitat for increased avian diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 14-01-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:13 IST
Bird Census at Jodhpur Jhal: Counting Wings to Conserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to understand and conserve avian life, a detailed bird census was conducted at Jodhpur Jhal, a significant wetland along the Mathura-Agra border. The initiative recorded 1,335 birds spanning 62 species, with special attention to nine endangered ones, officials reported.

This census, named 'Waterbird Census 2025', was organized by Wetlands International in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the Forest Department, and the Biodiversity Research and Development Society. It was overseen by Neeraj Srivastava, with field leadership from KP Singh and a dedicated team of 13 experts.

The survey identified an impressive diversity within the wetland, noting 29 migratory and 33 resident bird species. Significant sightings included the Sarus crane and black-necked stork, and efforts to expand the habitat have been praised for enhancing bird arrivals, a testament to the ongoing conservation and monitoring work in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025