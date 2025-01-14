Giant Venomous 'Big Boy' Spider Species Discovered in Australia

Australian scientists have identified a new and larger species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, renowned as one of the world's deadliest arachnids. Enthusiasts and researchers have dubbed this imposing arachnid 'Big Boy,' marking a significant addition to Australia's venomous wildlife catalog.

'Big Boy', discovered in the region near Newcastle by Kane Christensen, a spider enthusiast, and former head of spiders at the Australian Reptile Park, features notably larger venom glands and extended fangs. Named Atrax christenseni, after Christensen for his contributions, this species measures up to 9 centimeters, dwarfing the typically encountered Sydney funnel-webs.

Despite its intimidating size, researchers assure the public that the existing antivenom is effective in case of a bite. These spiders frequently roam within 150 kilometers of Sydney and become active during the warmer months. No human fatalities have been recorded since the antivenom's introduction in the 1980s, offering reassurance to residents encountering these nocturnal creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)