Left Menu

Giant Venomous 'Big Boy' Spider Species Discovered in Australia

Australian scientists have identified a new, larger species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, named 'Big Boy'. This species, Atrax christenseni, was discovered near Newcastle by Kane Christensen. Though more venomous, the current antivenom remains effective against it, ensuring safety from its bites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:49 IST
Giant Venomous 'Big Boy' Spider Species Discovered in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian scientists have identified a new and larger species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, renowned as one of the world's deadliest arachnids. Enthusiasts and researchers have dubbed this imposing arachnid 'Big Boy,' marking a significant addition to Australia's venomous wildlife catalog.

'Big Boy', discovered in the region near Newcastle by Kane Christensen, a spider enthusiast, and former head of spiders at the Australian Reptile Park, features notably larger venom glands and extended fangs. Named Atrax christenseni, after Christensen for his contributions, this species measures up to 9 centimeters, dwarfing the typically encountered Sydney funnel-webs.

Despite its intimidating size, researchers assure the public that the existing antivenom is effective in case of a bite. These spiders frequently roam within 150 kilometers of Sydney and become active during the warmer months. No human fatalities have been recorded since the antivenom's introduction in the 1980s, offering reassurance to residents encountering these nocturnal creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025