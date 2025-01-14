PM Modi Celebrates 150 Years of IMD, Launches Vision for Future Meteorological Advancements

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In his address, he praised the IMD for its pivotal role in India’s journey of modern science and technology, calling it a symbol of the nation’s scientific progress. Key Announcements and Releases

Commemorative Stamp and Coin: Shri Modi unveiled a stamp and coin celebrating the IMD’s achievements over the past century and a half.

Vision Document 2047: A strategic roadmap for the future of IMD was launched, outlining the department's role as India approaches its 100th year of independence.

‘Mission Mausam’: A new initiative aimed at ensuring climate readiness and sustainable practices, symbolizing India’s commitment to becoming a climate-smart nation.

Engaging the Youth and Public

Shri Modi commended the National Meteorological Olympiad organized by IMD, which engaged thousands of students and fostered interest in meteorology. He interacted with participants at an exhibition showcasing the evolution and contributions of the department.

Historical Significance of IMD

Established on 15th January 1875, the IMD's foundation date aligns with the Indian festival Makar Sankranti, symbolizing hope and renewal. Shri Modi reflected on the festival’s cultural importance, emphasizing its relevance to India’s agricultural practices and traditions.

Advancements in Meteorology

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation of IMD in recent years:

Technological Upgrades: Deployment of Doppler Weather Radars, Automatic Weather Stations, and advanced supercomputers like Ark and Arunika has significantly enhanced forecasting accuracy.

Space and Digital Integration: India operates two meteorological observatories in Antarctica—Maitri and Bharati—demonstrating global leadership in polar meteorology.

Public Accessibility: Tools like the Meghdoot mobile app provide weather updates in local languages, reaching over 50% of farmers and livestock owners, compared to just 10% a decade ago.

IMD’s Role in Disaster Management and Agriculture

Shri Modi emphasized that IMD’s accurate early warnings have drastically reduced casualties from cyclones and other natural disasters. He recalled the devastation of the 1998 Kandla cyclone and the 1999 Odisha super cyclone, contrasting these with recent successes in disaster mitigation. He credited the IMD for reducing economic losses and enhancing resilience in sectors like agriculture and the blue economy.

Global Collaboration and Leadership

India’s Flash Flood Guidance System now serves neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, reaffirming India’s role as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (World Friend). Shri Modi highlighted that India’s meteorological advancements benefit the global community, further enhancing its image as a leader in disaster management.

Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science

The Prime Minister delved into India’s historical contributions to meteorology, citing ancient texts like the Vedas, Surya Siddhanta, and Krishi Parashar. He urged greater exploration of traditional knowledge systems, including tribal wisdom, and their integration with modern scientific practices.

Future Focus and Call to Action

Looking ahead, Shri Modi emphasized the need for IMD to:

Develop advanced systems for earthquake warnings.

Continue innovation to meet evolving demands from industries and citizens.

Strengthen resilience against climate challenges and extreme weather events.

Shri Modi concluded by expressing confidence in India’s ability to play a pivotal role in global meteorology. He congratulated the IMD and its contributors for their dedication and innovation over 150 years.

Event Attendees

Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and Professor Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), joined other dignitaries at the event to celebrate IMD’s achievements and envision its future.