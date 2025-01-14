Left Menu

Gujarat's Largest Police Residential Complex Unveiled

Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation stone for Gujarat's biggest police residential complex in Ghatlodia. The project includes 18 towers and 920 family flats, with features like a police station, parking, and solar energy. Estimated at Rs 242 crore, it's set to complete in 27 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:09 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has laid the foundation stone for Gujarat's largest police residential complex, designed to house 920 families of police personnel, in Ghatlodia. The project, spanning an expansive 23,697 square meters, was inaugurated on Tuesday during the Makar Sankranti festival.

The project, managed by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation, will feature 18 towers each rising 13 floors high. Intended completion is set for 27 months, with an estimated cost of Rs 242 crore. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was in attendance at the ceremony.

Each unit will consist of 2-BHK furnished flats with 55 square meters of carpet space. In addition, a police station will be integrated within the complex, alongside amenities like parking for 930 cars, solar rooftops, electricity backup, and water harvesting. The development will also feature commercial shops within the complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

