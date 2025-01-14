Tragic Fatality: Deadly Nylon Manja Claims Life in Nashik

A young man's life met a tragic end in Nashik, Maharashtra, when a nylon manja claimed his life while he was motorcycling. The fatal incident unfolded as Sonu Kisan Dhotre traveled from Deolali Camp towards Pathardi Phata, the police reported.

Around 12:30 pm, while navigating the Pathardi village circle, a stray nylon manja, used for kite flying, inflicted a devastating cut on Dhotre's neck. Despite the quick response from Indiranagar police who hurried him to the district hospital, Dhotre succumbed to excessive bleeding.

Sonu, a contract worker employed in Gujarat, was unfortunately pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The local authorities have since registered the case as an accidental death, urging greater caution around the use of nylon manja.

(With inputs from agencies.)