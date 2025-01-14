Left Menu

Tragic Fatality: Deadly Nylon Manja Claims Life in Nashik

A 23-year-old man named Sonu Kisan Dhotre died in Nashik, Maharashtra, when a nylon manja slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm near Pathardi village. Authorities registered the incident as an accidental death after efforts to save him failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:13 IST
Tragic Fatality: Deadly Nylon Manja Claims Life in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

A young man's life met a tragic end in Nashik, Maharashtra, when a nylon manja claimed his life while he was motorcycling. The fatal incident unfolded as Sonu Kisan Dhotre traveled from Deolali Camp towards Pathardi Phata, the police reported.

Around 12:30 pm, while navigating the Pathardi village circle, a stray nylon manja, used for kite flying, inflicted a devastating cut on Dhotre's neck. Despite the quick response from Indiranagar police who hurried him to the district hospital, Dhotre succumbed to excessive bleeding.

Sonu, a contract worker employed in Gujarat, was unfortunately pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The local authorities have since registered the case as an accidental death, urging greater caution around the use of nylon manja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025