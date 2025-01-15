Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters in Los Angeles are making significant progress in battling two massive wildfires, despite facing hazardous desert winds and a parched landscape. Approximately 8,500 firefighters from several states and countries have helped prevent the fires from spreading further, with containment efforts making headway.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires have consumed vast areas, leaving neighborhoods in ruins and thousands of residents evacuated. High winds continue to pose challenges, though containment has increased slightly, with the Palisades Fire at 17% and Eaton Fire at 35% controlled.

A political debate over emergency aid has emerged, as the wildfires are projected to cause up to $275 billion in damages, potentially making it the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. Lawmakers are at odds over how to fund the needed assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)