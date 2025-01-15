Highway Expansion Disrupts Bison Habitats in Goa
Expanding highway works in Goa's Ponda district are disturbing the bison's natural corridor, leading to their increased urban appearances. A recent incident involved rescuing a bison in Ponda city, highlighting conflicts between development and wildlife. Authorities advise against people chasing bison, warning of potential aggression.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing highway expansion in Goa is creating significant disruptions in the natural habitats of local bison populations, prompting their unexpected appearances in urban areas. This phenomenon, confirmed by forest officials, poses a growing concern for both human and wildlife interactions in the region.
In a recent incident, forest department staff had to corral a female bison back into the forest after it was found roaming through Ponda city. The animal's presence on city streets underscored the impact of construction on wildlife corridors, exacerbated by nocturnal work schedules.
Officials urge the public to refrain from pursuing or filming these animals, as such actions could provoke aggression. The circumstances spotlight a broader issue of balancing infrastructural development with environmental conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- bison
- highway
- urban
- forest
- animals
- conservation
- wildlife
- human interaction
- habitat
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Devotee Pass Suspension: Managing Forest Route Influx
Rare Melanistic Leopard and Cub Spotted in Odisha Forest
Jamnagar Birds Census: A Landmark Initiative for Avian Conservation
Uttarakhand Takes Action: Seven New Pine Needle Briquette Units to Combat Forest Fires
Forest Official Arrested for Threatening Journalist Over Illegal Money Collection Report