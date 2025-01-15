Bird Flu Scare in Jaisalmer: Urgent Measures as Deadly Outbreak Confirmed

An official report from a laboratory in Bhopal disclosed on Wednesday that the recent fatalities of Demoiselle cranes in Jaisalmer were due to bird flu. The Jaisalmer district administration has responded by designating the Luneri pond area in Degrai Oran as an infection hotspot.

Efforts are underway to curb the spread of the virus, following the discovery of six dead cranes on January 11 and two more the next day. Samples sent to Nishad Lab confirmed the presence of bird flu. Officials from the Animal Husbandry, Forest, and Medical Departments have been tasked with monitoring developments.

Dr. Umesh Wrangatiwar from the Animal Husbandry Department noted a strict ban on movement in the hotspot zone. With concerns rising about potential transmission to humans, Jaisalmer's authorities, under Collector Pratap Singh, have urged public vigilance and adherence to safety protocols.

