Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Girl in Katarniaghat

A tragic incident unfolded in Tamolinpurwa village near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, where an eight-year-old girl, Shalini, was killed during a leopard attack. This marks the seventh such attack in the region this year. Authorities are actively working to capture the leopard and advising locals to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:09 IST
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Girl in Katarniaghat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl has tragically died following a leopard attack in Tamolinpurwa village, situated near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the victim, named Shalini, was with her parents and other children. A leopard suddenly appeared from a nearby sugarcane field, grabbed her, and despite attempts by her mother and villagers to fend off the animal, Shalini succumbed to her injuries.

The forest department has provided immediate financial aid to the bereaved family, with further assistance pending investigation. Measures, including setting up a cage to capture the leopard, are underway as officials advise villagers to stay alert and work in groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025