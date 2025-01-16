Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Girl in Katarniaghat
A tragic incident unfolded in Tamolinpurwa village near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, where an eight-year-old girl, Shalini, was killed during a leopard attack. This marks the seventh such attack in the region this year. Authorities are actively working to capture the leopard and advising locals to remain vigilant.
An eight-year-old girl has tragically died following a leopard attack in Tamolinpurwa village, situated near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, authorities announced on Thursday.
According to Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the victim, named Shalini, was with her parents and other children. A leopard suddenly appeared from a nearby sugarcane field, grabbed her, and despite attempts by her mother and villagers to fend off the animal, Shalini succumbed to her injuries.
The forest department has provided immediate financial aid to the bereaved family, with further assistance pending investigation. Measures, including setting up a cage to capture the leopard, are underway as officials advise villagers to stay alert and work in groups.
