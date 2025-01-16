Left Menu

Oven Explosion in Factory Leaves 13 Injured in Transport Nagar

An oven explosion at Medley Bread Factory in Transport Nagar injured 13 workers, three critically. The cause might be a gas leak, as large ovens used for baking are gas-operated. An investigation is on to determine the cause, with locals aiding in the rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident on Thursday afternoon, an oven explosion at Medley Bread Factory in Hariparvat's Transport Nagar left 13 workers injured, with three in critical condition, police reported.

The blast, heard from kilometers away, occurred around 1 pm while over 20 workers were present on-site. Factory manager Jitendra suggested a possible gas leak as the cause.

Swift response from locals aided the rescue, and the injured were promptly sent to hospitals. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

