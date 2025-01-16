Oven Explosion in Factory Leaves 13 Injured in Transport Nagar

In a shocking incident on Thursday afternoon, an oven explosion at Medley Bread Factory in Hariparvat's Transport Nagar left 13 workers injured, with three in critical condition, police reported.

The blast, heard from kilometers away, occurred around 1 pm while over 20 workers were present on-site. Factory manager Jitendra suggested a possible gas leak as the cause.

Swift response from locals aided the rescue, and the injured were promptly sent to hospitals. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

