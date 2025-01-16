Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Claims Lives of Demoiselle Cranes in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, fourteen demoiselle cranes have died due to bird flu. The affected birds were discovered near Lakhmana pond. Samples confirmed the flu, leading to their burial by officials. The district has banned entry to the area, heightening vigilance against further outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning outbreak of bird flu has resulted in the deaths of fourteen demoiselle cranes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials announced on Thursday.

The birds were discovered lifeless near Lakhmana pond, with subsequent lab tests from Bhopal confirming the presence of the flu virus.

Authorities, abiding by protocol, have buried the deceased cranes. Increased security measures are now in place, including a ban on entry into the affected area, under the supervision of District Collector Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

