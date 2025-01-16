Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Clear Skies Amidst Weather Shifts

Delhi experienced clear skies on Thursday after rainfall, with temperatures slightly above normal. The city recorded variable rainfall, with humidity reaching up to 100%. Although temperatures were stable, the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with dense fog predicted for upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:04 IST
Delhi Embraces Clear Skies Amidst Weather Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's skies cleared up on Thursday following rainfall, with temperatures observing an unusual rise. The India Meteorological Department reported that the minimum temperature settled at 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the normal.

Data from various weather stations showed varied rainfall, with Safdarjung recording 3.7 mm, while Palam noted 8.6 mm. Throughout the day, humidity fluctuated between 74% and 100%.

The forecast for Friday includes partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of dense fog. Despite clear conditions, the 24-hour average air quality index remained in a 'very poor' status at 302, indicating significant pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025