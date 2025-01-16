Delhi Embraces Clear Skies Amidst Weather Shifts

Delhi's skies cleared up on Thursday following rainfall, with temperatures observing an unusual rise. The India Meteorological Department reported that the minimum temperature settled at 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the normal.

Data from various weather stations showed varied rainfall, with Safdarjung recording 3.7 mm, while Palam noted 8.6 mm. Throughout the day, humidity fluctuated between 74% and 100%.

The forecast for Friday includes partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of dense fog. Despite clear conditions, the 24-hour average air quality index remained in a 'very poor' status at 302, indicating significant pollution concerns.

