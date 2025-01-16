Left Menu

Kerala's Push for Industrial Growth: Connectivity and Innovation at the Forefront

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasized the state's investor-friendly climate driven by improved infrastructure and connectivity. During a meeting preceding the Invest Kerala Global Summit, he highlighted enhancements in transport and airport development. Future plans focus on industries, innovative sectors, and attracting top professionals to Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:56 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that recent infrastructure improvements have positioned the state as more attractive to investors, thereby fostering industrial growth.

Speaking to IT company representatives ahead of the Invest Kerala Global Summit, Vijayan stressed the state's commitment to enhancing connectivity and transport infrastructures, including expedited development of airports in Kozhikode and Kannur.

The CM also revealed plans for water transport innovations and initiatives to retain and attract skilled professionals, strengthening Kerala's reputation in the startup sector and paving the way for advancements in AI and related fields.

