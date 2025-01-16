Left Menu

Armed Forces Mobilize to Protect Similipal's Rare Melanistic Tigers

To counter poaching in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, armed police are aiding forest personnel in patrols and flag marches. The decision followed the arrest of 10 individuals linked to the killing of a melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger. Over 180 AI cameras have been installed for surveillance.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:16 IST
In Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, where the rare melanistic Royal Bengal Tigers reside, increasing poaching threats have prompted the deployment of armed police forces alongside forest personnel. This decision was reached after the forest department suspected the illegal killing of one of these tigers last November.

Authorities have already arrested ten individuals in connection with the incident. Similipal's Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni disclosed that the poachers admitted to killing a young tiger. In response, two platoons of armed police will support forest officials in joint patrols across sensitive areas.

Additionally, technological advancements are being leveraged to prevent further wildlife crimes. Modern IT tools, including AI and infrared cameras, are now operational in over 180 strategic locations to detect and deter poachers, as stated by DIG Satyajit Nayak.

