Rajasthan's Winter Chill: Dense Fog and Icy Temperatures Sweep the State

Rajasthan is shivering under intense cold conditions with dense fog blanketing regions such as Bikaner, Jaipur, and Kota. According to the Meteorological Department, Friday morning brought the chill with these areas experiencing severe conditions.

The state saw its lowest temperatures in Mount Abu, the sole hill station, which recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius while in the plains, Sirohi shivered at 3.8 degrees Celsius. Forecasts predict persistent cold days with more fog expected over the weekend.

Jaipur Meteorological Department Director Radheshyam Sharma reported the potential for light rains due to a new western disturbance. Most major cities experienced temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with Jaipur recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

