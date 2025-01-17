India's Path to the Stars: Bhartiya Antriksh Station by 2035

India's ambitions to establish its own space station by 2035 reached a significant milestone with the successful docking of satellites through the SpaDex project. Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science, Jitender Singh, emphasized this development during a recent visit to Shimla's IMD station.

As India celebrated the 150th anniversary of the India Meteorological Department, Minister Singh noted that the future Bhartiya Antriksh Station is crucial for advancing satellite docking capabilities. The Indian Meteorological Department, established after a devastating storm in the northeast under British rule, now stands as a testament to India's progress in weather forecasting and disaster preparedness.

The Shimla IMD station, an important hub since British times, remains key due to its strategic location, validating its relevance over other stations. Singh praised this historical legacy even as the nation looks toward future achievements in space exploration.

