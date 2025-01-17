Left Menu

India's Path to the Stars: Bhartiya Antriksh Station by 2035

India plans to establish a space station by 2035, with a crucial milestone achieved through the SpaDex satellite docking project. Union Minister Jitender Singh highlighted the importance of this ambition during his visit to the IMD Shimla station, celebrating 150 years of the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:00 IST
India's Path to the Stars: Bhartiya Antriksh Station by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitions to establish its own space station by 2035 reached a significant milestone with the successful docking of satellites through the SpaDex project. Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science, Jitender Singh, emphasized this development during a recent visit to Shimla's IMD station.

As India celebrated the 150th anniversary of the India Meteorological Department, Minister Singh noted that the future Bhartiya Antriksh Station is crucial for advancing satellite docking capabilities. The Indian Meteorological Department, established after a devastating storm in the northeast under British rule, now stands as a testament to India's progress in weather forecasting and disaster preparedness.

The Shimla IMD station, an important hub since British times, remains key due to its strategic location, validating its relevance over other stations. Singh praised this historical legacy even as the nation looks toward future achievements in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025