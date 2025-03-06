Soccer-UK countries to make joint bid to host 2035 women's World Cup

Left Menu

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales intend to submit an Expression of Interest to FIFA with a view to the United Kingdom hosting the 2035 women's World Cup, they said on Wednesday.

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales intend to submit an Expression of Interest to FIFA with a view to the United Kingdom hosting the 2035 women's World Cup, they said on Wednesday. It would be the first time the tournament has been held on British soil, following two women's European Championships in England in 2005 and 2022.

FIFA's Council recently decided to recommend Europe or Africa as potential hosts for the 2035 tournament. "The women's World Cup on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FAs' intention to bid has my government's full support," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

FIFA announced that bids for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups will be submitted in late 2025, with decisions expected by mid-2026. "We strongly believe that we could organise a fantastic tournament, building on the success of the UEFA women's EURO in 2022 and the subsequent rapid growth of the women's game in England," said Mark Bullingham, CEO of the English Football Association.

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil, the first time the tournament has been held in South America. The host of the 2031 event is yet to be decided.

