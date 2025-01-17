Left Menu

U.S. Ambassador in Cameroon Chairs Handover Ceremony of Laboratory Supplies

New Supplies Will Enhance Cameroon’s Ability to Detect and Respond to Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The partnership between the U.S. Government and Cameroon dates back to 2016, when the U.S. Government funded the renovation of the National Public Health Laboratory in Cameroon. Image Credit:
On January 16, 2025, Christopher J. Lamora, the U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon, chaired a ceremony for the handover of vital laboratory supplies funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ceremony, which took place at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center in Yaoundé, was attended by Dr. Manaouda Malachie, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, the U.S. CDC Country Director, and other key public health officials.

In his speech, Ambassador Lamora emphasized the importance of strengthening public health capacity and highlighted that this collaboration is a key objective of the U.S. Government’s mission in Cameroon. He also noted that this effort is made possible through the contributions of multiple U.S. government agencies and international partners, including the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Renovation and Support for Cameroon’s National Public Health Laboratory

The partnership between the U.S. Government and Cameroon dates back to 2016, when the U.S. Government funded the renovation of the National Public Health Laboratory in Cameroon. This renovation was part of a broader initiative to enhance laboratory testing capabilities, ensuring that Cameroon’s public health systems are capable of complying with international standards for disease detection. The facility now serves as a hub for laboratory testing, quality control and assurance programs, and training workshops aimed at improving laboratory operations across the country.

Donation Details

As part of this ongoing collaboration, the CDC’s International Task Force procured laboratory supplies valued at CFA 63 million francs ($100,000). These supplies, delivered in partnership with UNICEF, are intended to bolster Cameroon’s national laboratory capacity for identifying and confirming emerging and reemerging infectious diseases such as Mpox, cholera, whooping cough, COVID-19, and other significant public health threats.

A Strengthened Partnership

The handover of these supplies underscores the strength of the partnership between the U.S. Government and the Government of Cameroon. Ambassador Lamora highlighted the importance of ongoing support in building Cameroon’s capacity to effectively respond to health challenges, noting that strengthening public health is not only a national priority for Cameroon but also a key aspect of U.S. foreign policy in the region.

This donation is part of a broader effort to improve global health security, showcasing the positive impact of international cooperation on public health systems. The U.S. commitment to supporting Cameroon’s fight against infectious diseases will continue through such collaborative efforts, which contribute significantly to better health outcomes in the country and across the African continent.

