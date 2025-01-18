Left Menu

Revving Up Reusability: ISRO's Vikas Engine Milestone

ISRO has achieved a major milestone with the successful demonstration of restarting the Vikas liquid engine. This marks a significant step towards developing reusable launch vehicle technologies. The test involved a sequence of firings and restarts, confirming the engine's performance under varying conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:27 IST
Revving Up Reusability: ISRO's Vikas Engine Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful demonstration of restarting its Vikas liquid engine. The test took place at the Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, setting a crucial foundation for future reusable launch vehicles.

The Vikas engine, pivotal to the liquid stages of ISRO's launch vehicles, underwent a test on January 17 that included a sequence of firings. Initially, the engine was fired for 60 seconds, then shut off for 120 seconds, and restarted for a seven-second duration. All parameters were normal, paving the way for further advancements.

Plans are underway for additional tests to enhance the engine's performance under restart conditions. In a related development, ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan oversaw the dispatch of the L110 stage of the LVM3, marking its tenth integration at the Mahendragiri complex for a commercial mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025