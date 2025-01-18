Revving Up Reusability: ISRO's Vikas Engine Milestone

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful demonstration of restarting its Vikas liquid engine. The test took place at the Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, setting a crucial foundation for future reusable launch vehicles.

The Vikas engine, pivotal to the liquid stages of ISRO's launch vehicles, underwent a test on January 17 that included a sequence of firings. Initially, the engine was fired for 60 seconds, then shut off for 120 seconds, and restarted for a seven-second duration. All parameters were normal, paving the way for further advancements.

Plans are underway for additional tests to enhance the engine's performance under restart conditions. In a related development, ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan oversaw the dispatch of the L110 stage of the LVM3, marking its tenth integration at the Mahendragiri complex for a commercial mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)